Overwatch’s Soldier: 76 Receives figma Figure

Overwatch characters continue getting some cool collectibles. This time, Soldier: 76 receives the figma treatment which is available for pre-order. He is a pretty popular character from Overwatch and would be a great piece for fans to display.

This particular figma shows off Soldier: 76 with articulated joints for dynamic poses. His Heavy Pulse Rifle is equipped while a muzzle flash and Helix Rockets accessories are included. His visor allows him to pull off an Ultimate move getting enemies in his sights.

Soldier: 76 is only available online and is open for pre-orders from May 20 to July 17. However, he is not released until February 2021. Check out some close-up shots below!