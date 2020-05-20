It’s RoboCop vs. the Terminator in Latest Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Trailers

NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today release new trailers featuring the show down of two cyborgs.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath adds RoboCop as the latest guest character. That means players can pit him against the cyborg assassin, Terminator, who arrived as part of the Kombat Pack. While that is awesome, you will need to own the Kombat Pack or purchase Terminator separately to use him.

To celebrate the cybernetic police officer and cyborg matchup, NetherRealm Studios released two gameplay trailers featuring both characters. The new trailers match both characters against one another. In one, RoboCop wins. Meanwhile, Terminator wins in the other.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is out May 26 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and Stadia. You will need to purchase Terminator or the Kombat Pack to use them. There’s also the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection, which includes the base game, Kombat Pack, and Aftermath expansion for $59.99.