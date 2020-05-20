Not Even Cows Are Safe in Destroy All Humans! – Turnipseed Farm Trailer

With a name like “Destroy All Humans!,” it’s pretty much a given that Crypto is going to be spending most of his time obliterating any human unfortunate enough to cross his path. However, it turns out that the little grey invader isn’t all that picky about who or what gets stuck in the crossfire. If throwing a cow means he’ll have one less human to deal with, then Crypto is going to chuck that cow and all its cow buddies as far and as fast as he possibly can. In fact, he does just that in the latest trailer for the remastered Destroy All Humans!.

Destroy All Humans! is an HD remaster of the PS2 game of the same name. It’s all the same comedic mayhem as before, but with a brand-new, high-definition coat of paint. Even so, it was easy to miss the first time around, so anyone who enjoys sci-fi comedy might just want to check this one out.

Destroy All Humans launches for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on July 28.