PGA Tour 2K21 Cover Athlete Justin Thomas and WWE Superstar Have Virtual Discussion

PGA Tour 2K21 is being developed by HB Studios and will be releasing on August 21 with PGA Tour Golfer Justin Thomas on the cover. 2K recently held a virtual conversation between Thomas and current WWE Superstar The Miz, who is also a mega golf fan. The Miz also has his own talk show on WWE television that continues to this day. The two discuss Thomas joining the ranks of famous 2K cover athletes. They also touch on several of PGA Tour 2K21’s in-game features, including creating your own MyPLAYER, customizing gear and clothing, as well as taking on Justin and 11 other PGA TOUR pros in the quest to become FedExCup Champion. You can watch the video below.