Serious Sam 4 Getting Ready to Ride Out with Launch Window Trailer

In the history of irrepressible ultra-masculine FPS violence it’s hard to top the monster-strewn body count of Serious Sam Stone. The series started as an unapologetic Doom clone back when narrative and realism were the order of the day, and since that time Serious Sam has shot, blasted, zapped, exploded, and bludgeoned through one adventure after another. The primary series has had a total of four entries so far, with the last being the prequel Serious Sam: BFE way back in 2011, and since then Croteam got a little sidetracked with the excellent Talos Principle. Two years ago Croteam teased the return of its flagship series with the Serious Sam: Planet Badass mini-trailer, but now it’s just about time for the teasing to be over. Not quite yet, seeing as today’s trailer is another short one, but the wait is just about over.

Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass is another prequel, taking place before BFE and telling the “story” of how Mental’s forces came to Earth. Story is in quote because the plot of Serious Sam can best be summed up with the word “Boom!”, or “Ka-Boom” is you’re feeling chatty. The new game promises to be the same directed chaos as the previous titles but now taking place in maps that can be as large as 125km per side, which is a whole lot of landscape to cover in kleer bones and the charred gibs of headless kamikazes. No matter how much space there is, though, the classic action of run, gun, run backwards when necessary, and never stop strafing doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere, but just has plenty more room (and maybe no deserts this time?) to take place in.

Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass has a launch window of August. In addition to the trailer below there are a small pile more over at the Serious Sam Steam sale page detailing guns, enemies, music, and other goodies. At the time of this writing they’re still unlisted so Shhh… don’t tell anyone.