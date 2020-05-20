Venture ‘Inside the Gameplay’ of The Last of Us Part II in New Dev Diary

Last week, Naughty Dog kicked off a behind-the-scenes look at their next highly anticipated release, with the first video focusing on the plot and characters.

This week, the “Inside The Last of Us Part II” developer diaries have returned with a lengthy video focusing on the gameplay of the upcoming sequel, which can be seen below. Featuring insight from the developers and new peeks at the game in action, this latest video is another intriguing look at The Last of Us Part II prior to its release on June 19 for PS4.