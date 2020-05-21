505 Games Adds Indivisible, Journey to the Savage Planet to Switch Library

505 Games has released a lot of top-shelf games on the Switch, and two new ones joined the fray in Indivisible and Journey to the Savage Planet. Both games are available digitally now and in physical form from limited retailers on June 26 and are $29.99 apiece on the eShop. Indivisble offers up a compelling side-scrolling action-platformer blended with an RPG. Journey to the Savage Planet is a brightly-colored and uniquely-crafted first-person adventure with a quirky sense of humor.

You work for the fourth-best company in your field and explore the world to fix your demolished ship. The world is full of bold colors and is a welcome change of pace from the usual first-person adventures with bland color schemes. Indivisible is something unlike anything else as its stunning art design features highly-detailed characters and brightly-colored worlds with an engaging battle system. It’s a tough affair, but it makes winning every major battle seem that much more rewarding. We greatly enjoyed both games, and you can check out our reviews of Indivisble and Journey to the Savage Planet to see if you would like to partike in the games now on Switch and have them on the go.