Enter a New Era when Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermatch Launches

NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today dropped the launch trailer for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath.

We’re now a few days out from the release of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, which leaves enough room for one final trailer. That trailer is, of course, the launch trailer. Featuring new scenes and plenty of gameplay from the three new roster additions, the trailer packs one final punch before launch.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath takes place shortly after the end of the base game. Fire God Liu Kang is about to reset the timeline when he is abruptly stopped by Shang Tsung, Fujin, and Nightwolf. Without Kronika’s Crown, resetting the timeline would doom all of existence. To combat this, former foes must team up to go into the past and steal the crown.

In addition to the new campaign chapters, Aftermatch includes three new playable characters. These are classic Mortal Kombat fighters Fujin and Sheeva, and guest character RoboCop. Releasing alongside Aftermath is a free update that includes four new stages, Friendships, and stage fatalities for all players to enjoy.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath launches May 26 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and Stadia.