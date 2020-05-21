Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted Now Terrorizing Switch

Last year, the undying Five Nights at Freddy’s series found some new life breathed into it via a VR title, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted. This came courtesy of Steel Wool Studios and creator Scott Cawthon, and it surprisingly received notable acclaim. And it was apparently in such demand that an update was released in December which allowed it to be played in a non-VR mode, reaching a larger audience. This means that Help Wanted can expand to other platforms as well, and wouldn’t you know it, the Switch is Freddy’s first stop on his new tour, with the version for Nintendo’s console launching today.

As seen in the trailer below, Help Wanted is a collection of levels, moments, and mini-games from and inspired by the first five games in the series…with some new twists thrown in elsewhere. Without spoiling too much for newcomers, let’s just say there’s more than meets the eye. Aside from the use of advance HD rumble technology and the ability to play on the go, it doesn’t look like anything new has been added…then again, the non-VR update also added an Easter Egg teasing the upcoming sequel, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, so you never know. But that’s another story, and for now, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted is available for all Nintendo Switch owners to check out.