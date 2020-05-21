Gran Turismo Sport May 2020 Update Revealed

The May 2020 update for Gran Turismo Sport will include a new car and some new events. Continuing the monthly tradition for the game since its release, this new content will be free for its users. The car that is getting include is the Mazda RX-VISION GT3 CONCEPT (Gr.3). This concept car is touted as the next rotary engine race car, an engine that Mazda has always specialized in for cars. Also, two special competitions commemorating Mazda’s centennial anniversary will take place on Friday, May 22, coinciding with the release of the RX-VISION GT3 CONCEPT. These events are the “RX-VISION GT3 CONCEPT Time Trial Challenge,” and the “RX-VISION GT3 CONCEPT Livery Design Contest.” Players can also expect seven new rounds for the single player GT League. Check out the video below.

