Hot Lap at Monaco Unveiled for F1 2020

Today, Deep Silver and Codemasters have released a gameplay trailer showcasing a hot lap at the Monaco Grand Prix. This also coincides with the virtual grand prix at Monaco this weekend. This Sunday, May 24, F1 drivers including Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell, Nicholas Latifi, and Antonio Giovinazzi return for the latest Virtual Grand Prix on F1 2019’s Circuit de Monaco. The live broadcast starts at 10:00 AM Pacific Time on the official Formula 1 YouTube, Twitch, Weibo, and Facebook channels alongside several international broadcast partners. As for the hot lap, it features Pierre Gasly’s newly re-branded AlphaTauri. You can watch the video below.