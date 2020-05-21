Marvel’s Iron Man VR Receives New Release Date, Demo Available Now

PlayStation today announced the new release date for Marvel’s Iron Man VR.

Following an unfortunate delay, Marvel’s Iron Man VR has reset course for a July 3 release. PlayStation VR players can suit up as Tony Stark, take to the skies, and blast enemies with repulsor blasts. You’ll also face off against some of Iron Man’s greatest foes and interact with iconic characters, including Friday and Pepper Potts.

To celebrate the announcement, PlayStation also revealed PlayStation VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR Bundle. The bundle includes a PS VR headset, PlayStation Camera, two PS Move controllers, a copy of Marvel’s Iron Man VR, and a PS VR demo disc. It launches July 3 and will set you back $349.99.

Finally, those wanting to get their hands on the game early can. A free demo is available now and provides a nice taste of what the game has to over. The demo includes a tutorial mission, cinematics, gameplay mission, optional flight challenge, and an advanced combat challenge. Anyone who downloads and plays the demo unlocks the Molten Lava Armor Deco for use in the full game.

Marvel’s Iron Man VR is out July 3 on PlayStation VR.