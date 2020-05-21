Monolith Soft Interview Reveals More Changes for Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

A recent interview in Famitsu gave some insight into a few more changes for Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Editon. Thanks to Japanese translator Sephazon we’ve gotten a clearer look at some of these, and what to expect. In particular President of Monolith Soft, Takahashi Tetsuya, goes over new mechanics being added such as autosave, a casual mode, exp bonuses for landmarks and even more advanced difficulties such as being able to level characters down. Although the details of all of these have not been shared yet, it’s certainly nice to know that there are many quality changes being made to make for an even better crafted experience.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition launches on May 29. Check out the full translation of the interview from Sephazon right here.