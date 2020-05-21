New DLC for MX vs ATV All Out Announced

THQ Nordic and Rainbow Studios have announced a new DLC for MX vs ATV All Out. The DLC will include the 2020 AMA Pro Motocross Championship along with its tracks. These twelve tracks will include the likes of Unadilla, Budd’s Creek, Ironman and Loretta Lynn’s. As a bonus, the Fox Raceway track will be made available for download as a part of this pack during the fall. The DLC will retail for $19.99 and each individual track will be released starting May 21 and lasting until August. You can view the trailer below.