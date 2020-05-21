Nintendo Minute Showcases Online Multiplayer in Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Perhaps one of the most surprising exciting games revealed during the last Nintendo Direct was Clubhouse Games, and with it came players excited to compete with others online in classic games. Nintendo Minute is showcasing three of those games in their latest video to give a bit of insight into how players can get excited to pick it up themselves. The duo checks out Hex, Speed and Air Hockey to give a great look at a few different styles of gameplay outside of just traditional board games.

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics launches on June 5. Check out the Nintendo Minute showcase below: