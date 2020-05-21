Skater XL Adds New Features to Latest Update

While it is still in its beta phases on Steam, Skater XL continues to add more tools for its players. The skateboarding game has added transitional grinds, board customization and a mini-ramp to test out its physics-based system. Skater XL will officially exit beta and hit version 1.0 on July 7. Anyone that has purchased Early Access on Steam will receive the 1.0 update automatically at no additional cost. The team at Easy Day Studios have also addressed some animation bugs. The full list along with more details for the update can be viewed here. The team also released a new video to coincide with the update which can be viewed below.