Skater XL Early Access Update Brings Transitions, Bug Fixes

Skater XL has been in early access on PC for quite some time, but it wasn’t until the Switch release was announced that momentum really started to pick up for the indie skateboarding game. Like the beloved Skate series, it features physics-based controls and is engrained in the skating subculture. The newest update to the early access version has a miniramp test map, deck customization, and most importantly – transition grinds.

These grinds enable chaining grinds together to be much easier to do and look more natural as well. The game has been shaping up nicely so far and looks like a must-buy for anyone who has enjoyed a skating game b efore. The full game will come to not only the PC and Switch, but Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on July 7 digitally, with the Xbox One and PS4 getting physical releases as well.