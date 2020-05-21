Take-Two Provides Updated GTAV, Red Dead Redemption 2 Sales Numbers

While we are still waiting on an official announcement on exactly what Rockstar is working on next, their parent company has provided some interesting updates about the life-to-date performances of their last two releases.

As part of their annual financial report, Take Two has revealed the up-to-date sales numbers of 2013’s Grand Theft Auto V and 2018’s Red Dead Redemption 2 as of March 31, 2020. Grand Theft Auto V has surpassed 130 million sold units, officially making it the best-selling video game of the past decade. What makes this number even more impressive is that it does not include the recent free promotion from the Epic Games Store which made the title free to own on PC last week. Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption 2 has reached 31 million units sold in its first seventeen months, and is currently free to Game Pass subscribers as of earlier this month.

