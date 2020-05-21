What the Golf Physical Version and Vinyl Coming via Iam8bit

What the Golf is one of those games that must be seen to be believed. While the first level looks like a simple golf game, it quickly shifts. Soon you’re using golfing mechanics in all kinds of wacky, wonderful ways.

Soon fans of physical games will be able to pick up What the Golf. A physical copy is coming to Switch via iam8bit. This What the Golf physical edition includes a cover sheet, sticker sheet and is limited to 2,500 units. It costs $34.99 and is shipping in Q3 2020.

Then there’s a vinyl soundtrack which is much more typically up iam8bit’s alley. This single disc set comes in a premium gatefold jacket. A colorful slipmat is included with the package. OF course, a digital download comes with purchase as well. Pre-orders are open now for $29.99 with an estimated shipping of Q3 2020.