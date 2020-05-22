Blaster Master Zero News Teased by Limited Run Games

Limited Run Games has continued to gain popularity over the last few years as the team behind releasing physical copies of smaller titles. Their latest announcement appears to be related to Blaster Master Zero, given their recent tweet with a tease upcoming on May 25. Although they haven’t yet elaborated on what it is just yet, it’s possible we see physical version for both the first and second titles or perhaps a combo pack with both. It’ll be just a few days before we know for sure, but it’s something for Blaster Master Zero fans to look forward to on Monday.

Be sure to check back on May 25 for more and check out their teased tweet below: