Civilization VI is Latest Free Game on Epic Games Store

After giving away Grand Theft Auto V for free to all Epic Games Store users last week, the digital platform has plenty more eyes on it to see what their next mystery free game would be.

Right now, the Epic Games Store is offering Sid Meier’s Civilization VI at no cost to all PC owners who create an account for a limited time. With a new season pass having been just announced with six upcoming add-on packs being added by March 2021, the 2016 historical strategy game is still going strong, making it an enticing pick up for those that grab it by May 28 at 8 AM PT.

In addition to the PC version, which you can read our review of, Civilization VI is also available on PS4, Xbox One and Switch.