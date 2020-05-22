Hidden Ability Galarian Pokémon Available through Mystery Gift

To get trainers excited for the first Pokémon Sword and Shield expansion, they can look forward to some special giveaways in the weeks to come. Starting now Galarian forms of some Pokémon will be available via Mystery Gift and they come with hidden abilities and other goodies.

On May 22 we have Mr. Mime with Ice Body and you receive a Lure Ball, a Moon Ball, a Heavy Ball, and a Dream Ball. May 29 is Ponyta with Anticipation along with a Level Ball, a Fast Ball, a Love Ball, a Friend Ball, and a Beast Ball. June 5 features Corsola with Cursed Body plus these evolution items of Sweet Apple, Tart Apple, Chipped Pot, Cracked Pot, Sachet, and Whipped Dream. The final is Meowth on June 12 which has Unnerve and some quick cash in the form of 100 Exp. Candies L and 50 Big Nuggets.

Launch the Mystery Gift option on your copy of Sword or Shield during these weeks to receive the corresponding Pokémon. It’s not a bad giveaway, since many trainers are probably looking to catch every variation and help with those who can’t get certain version exclusives. Learn more about the giveaways here. The Isle of Armor expansion is set for release at the end of June.