Overwatch’s Reinhardt Has Nendoroid Figure for Pre-Order

Right after one Overwatch character gets a figma, another receives their own Nendoroid. It’s going to get pretty crowded on your display shelves and desks but this one can keep everyone else protected. Reinhardt is on the way to be the shield you need.

This particular figure depicts the hulking tank in an adorable, scaled down form but can still hit heavy. Orders come with his huge Rocket Hammer and an accessory for ranged Fire Strike and there is a piece to create his Barrier Field. The face and beer stein give you something to show off while he takes a break from battling.

Reinhardt is open for pre-orders now to July 16. However, the figure is not available to own until November 2020. Take a look at the images below for a sneak peek.