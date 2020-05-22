Pac-Man Celebrates 40 Years with Announcement of Pac-Man Live Studio

Pac-Man is now 40 years young and still looking great! The iconic video game character has been through the decades with a few different ways of staying innovative. Now, a new game has been announced for the milestone anniversary.

Pac-Man Live Studio is a game in development by Amazon that will be available through Twitch. Up to four players will compete in various levels to see who can chomp the most pellets and survive until the end. There is also a mode to create your own mazes. The multiplayer element is reminiscent of the battle royale craze while designing our own mazes feels like a dream finally coming true for so many fans.

Also, classic mode is back for a nostalgic trip. Not much else has been revealed at this time but check the official website for more details.