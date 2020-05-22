Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Unveils Theater Mode, Title Screen for Future Connected

In all three Xenoblade Chronicles titles, weather and time of day play a role in how cutscenes play out with different dynamics. In Xenoblade Chronicles 2, they added a brand new theater mode that let players rewatch and enjoy many of them at different times of day. Now this mechanic is coming to the Definitive Edition of Xenoblade Chronicles, complete with ways to alter weather and time of day. This includes heart to hearts, so players can live out their favorites as many times as they like. In addition to this announcement, they also unveiled the title screens for both Xenoblade Chronicles and the epilogue, Future Connected.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition launches on May 29. Check out the title screen reveal below: