Day of the Devs Returns For Summer Game Fest

A short while ago, Devolver Digital’s Fork Parker made a tweet joking about a scenario in which there were a hundred E3s. While several people made the rather obvious battle royale jokes, it also seemed to be a light-hearted jab about how so many different virtual online gaming events and showcases have popped up in place of E3 being cancelled this year. But now that tweet feels a tad prophetic with even more events being announced since then, such as the New Game+ Expo. And now Day of the Devs, Tim Schafer’s annual indie gaming celebration, is teaming up with Geoff Keighly to throw their hat into the ring as a part of Summer Game Fest, providing a Developer Showcase.

Notably, this Day of the Devs production will span multiple days, with one showcase on June 22 and another on July 20. As always, the goal is to showcase several groups of creative games, be they indie or AAA, and these Developer Showcases will have news, debuts, and even musical performances, just like the events Schafer and company have held in November for the public. And it appears that a notable batch of developers and publishers will be joining in, with Akupara Games, Annapurna Interactive, The Behemoth, Finji, Kowloon Nights, Longhand Electric, MWM Interactive, Panic, Sabotage Studio, Skybound Games, Team17, thatgamecompany, Tribute Games, and ustwo games all confirmed to appear, with more to be announced.

It’s unknown what times the livestreams for these events will begin at, but we can expect those announcements sometime soon. As expected, audiences will be able to check the showcases out on all major streaming platforms and through the official Summer Game Fest site.