Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Gets August Release

If there’s one anime adaptation from Bandai Namco we’ve been interested in — and by extension, are certainly looking forward to seeing more of — it would no doubt be Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions. The soccer-orientated series was one game we were able to check out earlier in the year and it was a genuine surprise to find how well the game was looking and feeling back in January.

Now for those on either side of the Atlantic and beyond, it isn’t too long a wait to see how the full game fairs as Bandai Namco have confirmed the game will be available towards the end of August, specifically August 28. If you’re looking for an alternative to the regular namesakes in FIFA and PES this year — and aren’t afraid of a fair few over-the-top animations mid-play — Captain Tsubasa might be the ideal soccer game to check out in 2020. The game’s latest trailer below certainly indulges us with its more ridiculous flair of the dramatics on the pitch, but that’s really no bad thing. Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will be available across PS4, Switch & PC.