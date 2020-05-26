KOF Triple Pack Hits Fanatical

A new bundle has hit Fanatical and focuses on the long-running King of Fighters franchise. For only $10, you can get KOF ’98 Final Edition, KOF 2002: Unlimited Match, and KOF XIII – the last entry in the series that used sprite art. Each of these are highly-regarded games and in the case of KOF XIII, you have one of the best-looking sprite-based fighters ever. In the case of KOF ’98, you have the best possible version of that entry available, while KOF 2002 is an underrated entry in the series. This bundle nets you Steam keys for every game – while past KOF bundles have used GOG keys.