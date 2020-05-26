Next State of Play to Focus on The Last of Us Part II

PlayStation today announced the next State of Play, which focuses solely on The Last of Us Part II.

The next State of Play airs tomorrow, May 27 at 1pm PT. In this State of Play, Naughty Dog Vice President and The Last of Us Part II Director Neil Druckmann will gives players a special look at The Last of Us Part II ahead of the game’s June launch.

The State of Play follows the same pattern as the Ghost of Tsushima State of Play. It’ll last about 20 minutes with a focus on the gameplay experience and story. It ends with eight minutes of never-before-seen gameplay.

While players are itching for new PS5 news, there won’t be any here. Expect only a deep dive into The Last of Us Part II.

The Last of Us Part II is out June 19 on PS4. You can catch the State of Play on either YouTube or Twitch.