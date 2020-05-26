Quantic Dream Finally Brings Games to Steam, Demos Available Now

Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human have all been available on PC for awhile now, but only on the Epic Games Store. Starting on June 18 however, fans will be able to enjoy all three games on Steam as well. Steam store pages have already been established for each game, and fans can download demos right now if they want.

Quantic Dream is a publisher know for their high production value, choose-your-own adventure style. Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human are the prime examples of this style, with many branching paths and endings. Beyond: Two Souls is a much more linear in comparison; its story is not the kind that would benefit from the open-ended ethos of the other two games.

Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human are all currently available on PC via Epic Games Store and PlayStation 4.