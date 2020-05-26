Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection Release Details Released

The Samurai Shodown series has experienced a nice rebirth thanks to its 2018 reboot of sorts, which recently got a Switch release after a couple of years on other devices. Today, SNK officially formalized the content listing for the Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection on all consoles and PC – alongside a surprising announcement. The compilation will have a staggered release date setup, with PC users getting it on June 11 via the Epic Games Store and June 18 via Steam. The EGS version will be free from June 11 to June 18, while console owners will be able to play it on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Switch on July 28.

The game lineup boasts multiple regional versions of Samurai Shodown I-V, with V receiving two extra editions here. SamSho V Special and the previously-unreleased V Perfect will be included. The latter brought in playable boss characters and boasted the largest roster in series history to that point, while the latter revamped the story and was set to close the door on the series on the NeoGeo platform before the original closure of SNK put the kaibosh on that.

This collection will include a museum with 2,000 pieces of art, video interviews with developers, and 200 pieces of music – making it the most expansive collection the series has seen yet. Previous collections were released on the PS2 and PSP, while individual releases have hit many platforms thanks to the ACA line of NeoGeo classic arcade ports. This is easily the greatest collection the series has seen yet, and it’s a slight shame it isn’t even more all-encompassing to include things like perhaps an English-translated version of the Samurai Spirits Bushido Retsuden RPG, but maybe that’s something we’ll see down the line. As it stands, this is going to be a must-buy collection for series vets and it being free on EGS for a week is a fantastic boon for that storefront and will no doubt allow many more people to experience the series.