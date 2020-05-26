Seven SNK Classics Become Twitch Prime Freebies

Twitch Prime has enabled gamers to not only enjoy one another’s gaming journey, but partake in free games every month. SNK has teamed up with Twitch to put over 20 free games on the service over the next few months. The first drop includes seven arcade classics covering a variety of genres. The first drop includes Fatal Fury Special, King of Fighters 2000, KOF 2002, Art of Fighting II, Samurai Shodown II, Blazing Star, and Pulstar. This nets you not only weapon-based fighting with SamSho, but team-based fighting with two KOF games, a stunning one on one fighter in Art of Fighting 2, and a pair of shooters with Pulstar and Blazing Star.