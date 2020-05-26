Tactical Shooter Nine to Five Gets First Gameplay Reveal

Think back to The Game Awards last year and you may remember a brief, non-gameplay teaser trailer from Redhill Games of what looked to be a shooter of some descriptor, in the form of Nine to Five. Aside from trying its best to differentiate itself from the craze of Battle Royale — with a blatant jab at Fortnite it seems — we didn’t really have much to go on as to what kind of game Nine to Five was trying to be. Thankfully, we got a bit more of an in-game look today and as it turns out, it appears to be aiming for the tactical/team-based crowd instead.

The latest trailer below, though not without including a few intended and unintended jokes (and may be one of the few instances where communication between teammates doesn’t sound forced), reveals that Nine to Five comprises three teams of three players across objective-based modes. In this instance, it’s all about collecting codes to unlock a vault hidden somewhere amidst the multi-floor, multi-building map. For those curious on checking this out, a closed alpha has also been announced which is due to take place next month, June 4. You can sign up on the Nine to Five official site now for a chance to participate.