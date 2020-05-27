BlizzCon 2020 Cancelled, Blizzard Exploring Online Experience in 2021

Blizzard Entertainment has officially cancelled BlizzCon 2020 due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Numerous events, including E3 2020, have been on the receiving end of cancellations due to COVID-19. We can now add BlizzCon 2020 to that growing list. Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed that the annual Anaheim, California event is cancelled. After considering all health and safety options, the developer/publisher made the ultimate decision to pull the plug on the event.

“During this time, we’ve had many discussions about what holding a convention could look like in light of all the health and safety considerations we’d want to make. We’ve also talked about different paths we could take, and how each one could be complicated by fluctuations in national and local health guidelines in the months ahead. Ultimately, after considering our options, we’ve come to the very difficult decision to not have BlizzCon this year.”

However, that doesn’t mean BlizzCon is totally gone. The blog post also revealed that Blizzard is exploring online options. No guarantees so far, but an online event early 2020 might happen. As for eSports, additional alternatives are in consideration.

We’ll keep you updated should Blizzard Entertainment make any additional BlizzCon announcements.