Catch up on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Story So Far Before Season 4

Infinity Ward today released a story recap for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ahead of Season 4’s launch.

With Season 3 winding down over the next week, Modern Warfare’s fourth season is quickly approaching. Though a casual glance may not suggest much, there’s been a lot of developments in Modern Warfare’s story since the game launched. Both Spec Ops and the different seasons have worked to progress the story. Even Warzone has a place in all this.

To help players get caught up on all the happenings in Modern Warfare, Infinity Ward has dropped a new trailer and blog post with all the details. Spoiler alert for the main campaign and other recent in-game events!

The trailer also confirms that Season 4 will focus around Captain Price. He is shown at the end of the trailer about to jump into Verdansk, the location of Spec Ops and Warzone. The trailer also appears to hint that the Vector SMG will return as an unlockable weapon. We should get more details about Season 4 in the coming days.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.