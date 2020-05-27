Explore the World of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

With Definitive Edition just a mere day away, players returning and new are preparing their their adventure across Bionis and Mechonis. The latest trailer from Nintendo does just this, by introducing some major areas across the world that they will visit with Shulk and his friends. Like most recent Xenoblade Chronicles trailers, there are some potential spoilers in this one so those truly wanting to go in blind might wait before watching it. Anyone wanting to learn a little bit more about the world right away, however, should feel free to dive in and see just what’s waiting for them.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition launches on May 29. Check out the latest trailer below: