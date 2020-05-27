Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Launching in August for Japan

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered was announced last year to excited fans who were eager to dive back into the first title of the spin-off series. What followed was a handful of loose dates and earlier this year a delay to summer. Finally Japan has revealed their planned release date is August 27, with no official release outside of summer for other regions. With this news, however, also came the reveal of additional changes and content coming to the title. The minor changes include brand new voice acting and singing for the main vocal theme. Major changes include confirmation of cross-play online multiplayer, high difficulty dungeons and some brand new changes to existing classes. Overall these seem like some great, fun changes for a title that was originally just local multiplayer not being readily available to play with friends anywhere in the world.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered launches on August 27 for Japan. Check out the newest trailer below: