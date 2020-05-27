First Gameplay Trailer, New Release Date Emerge for Fast and Furious Crossroads

Back in December, Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez took to the Game Awards stage to debut a new video game adaptation of their highly popular Fast and Furious movie series, which was originally set to launch alongside the newest movie in May.

Much like everything else that was originally scheduled for this summer, the ninth Fast and Furious movie was delayed, but no word was provided on how this would affect the release plans for Fast and Furious Crossroads. Now, after five months of silence, Slightly Mad Studios has shown off the first gameplay for the car heisting game, which can be seen below and features plenty of over-the-top action sequences as well as dialogue from the characters of the films.

The trailer ends with the game’s brand new release date of August 7 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.