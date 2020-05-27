Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Goes Virtual this Summer

Niantic would hold special days for Pokémon GO players to meet up in certain locations and experience festivities together. However, due to quarantine conditions that won’t be happening any time soon. Instead, they are trying out a virtual version of Pokémon GO Fest this summer.

On July 25 and 26, players with ticket access may participate in the event for both days. It will be held globally so there is no need to travel. You can look forward to special Pokémon encounters, research missions, bonuses and more. The announcement is on the official website.

In addition to this, a media press conference will take place a month prior. We’ll get that information out to Pokémaniacs as soon as possible.