Silent Hill Rolls Into Dead by Daylight

The next chapter of Dead by Daylight is on its way, and it’s coming from a place few would have expected. Despite being basically dead these past six years, the Silent Hill series is doing a crossover with Behaviour Interactive’s multiplayer survival game. Fans have a lot of new things to look forward to once this hits on June 16, the biggest of which is probably a playable Pyramid Head.

Pyramid Head is only the first of the major, Silent Hill-themed additions coming to Dead by Daylight. Cheryl Mason has also stepped into the Entity’s realm, and she’s not going to go down without a fight. Now that she’s awakened to her true identity and freed herself from the cult, Cheryl is ready to fight and get her revenge. She’ll even get to do battle on familiar territory: the Midwich Elementary School. It’s going to be a couple of weeks before the new chapter officially releases on PC and consoles, but eager fans can get an early look right now via the Public Test Build on Steam.

Dead by Daylight is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Chapter 16 launches for all platforms on June 16.