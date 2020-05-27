The Girl of Glass Sets Out for Steam This Summer

Originally announced as part of the Square Enix Collective, The Girl of Glass: A Summer Bird’s Tale has been a dormant project for several years now. That’s all about to change though, as the game is finally almost ready for release. The Girl of Glass combines point-and-click adventure style exploration with turn-based combat to deliver an experience that’s hopefully a little different from the norm. Check out the trailer below for a better idea of what it’s bringing to the table.

The Girl of Glass follows it’s titular character, Kristal, as she sets out into the wider world on a journey of self-discovery. Of course, it’s not going to be an easy trek to make. The world outside her home is a dangerous place, and Kristal is going to have to everything she can to avoid being shattered. If that sounds interesting, then make sure to check out the playable demo before the full game launches.

The Girl of Glass: A Summer Bird’s Tale launches for PC via Steam this summer.