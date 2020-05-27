Yen Press Announces Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Official Artworks

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the latest ultra challenging title brought to us courtesy of From Software. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was met with critical acclaim and ended up being among the best selling games of 2019. Yen Press has announced that they will be publishing Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Official Artworks in October of this year, a compendium of all aspects of the game’s art including backgrounds, weapons, monsters, character profiles and design concepts, giving fans a greater glimpse into the fantasy world of Sekiro.

Additionally, Yen Press will be publishing Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying, a manga preview to the video game sometime in June, giving Sekiro fans an expansion to story before the art book is published.