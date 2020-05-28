Borderlands: Handsome Collection Now Free on Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store not only continues to pump out weekly games for free, the high quality AAA titles also continue to pour in. For this week, it is the Borderlands: Handsome Collection. Yes, the Borderlands series of games have been on the discounted side for a few years now, but not only is this version free to keep, the PC versions are the definitive versions of both Borderlands 2 and the Pre-Sequel. This means the highest fidelity visuals and the highest possible framerates. The Handsome Collection also includes all of the DLC for both games for literally over one hundred hours of content. Four-player cooperative play is also a staple for both games, so adding this to your collection is a must. Players will need to sign up and download the Epic Games Store.