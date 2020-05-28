Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Crawls onto Nintendo Switch Today

It’s not often that titles take such clear, blatant inspiration from a beloved series but Bug Fables does just that. It grew in popularity early on after being an intriguing looking at what Paper Mario would look like given a new coat of paint. This title, of course, is focused on every day bugs on their adventure across Bugaria. Although it launched on PC back in November, players now have the chance to dive into it on Nintendo Switch and play what could be to some considered a spiritual successor to the series Nintendo started.

Check out Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling on Nintendo Switch with the launch trailer below: