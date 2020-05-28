Call of Duty: WWII, Star Wars Battlefront II are June’s PS+ Titles

PlayStation today fully announced the free PS+ titles for June, and they’re pretty big.

Call of Duty: WWII and Star Wars Battlefront II are the PS+ offerings for June. Both are multiplayer focused titles with single player components, and PS+ subscribers get access to both.

Call of Duty: WWII was Call of Duty’s first foray into the setting since World at War. Developed by Sledgehammer Games, WWII puts players into the action as they march across Europe to defeat Nazi Germany. After you beat the campaign, hop into multiplayer to partake in matches across the different theatres of war. Call of Duty: WWII is available to download now.

Star Wars Battlefront II allows players to live out some of the biggest battles in the Star Wars franchise. Invade Geonosis as the Republic, defend against the Empire on Hoth, or put down the First Order on Starkiller Base. Tackle all three eras, play as iconic heroes, and relive the saga. Star Wars Battlefront II is available for download starting June 2.

Be sure to grab both games before they disappear on July 6. If you haven’t nabbed May’s titles (Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19), be sure to do so before June 1.