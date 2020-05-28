Chris Bey Joins the Fray as DLC in RetroMania Wrestling

RetroMania Wrestling is launching later this year, and it finds itself in quite an interesting position historically as its release draws near. What began as a game honoring legends and independent stars has now become a game with the NWA license alongside the NWA Title, a wide array of legends, and it features a roster will people featured in WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling. Johnny Retro/John Morrison of, Colt Cabana of AEW, and now Chris Bey of Impact are in the game – with the latter being added in as post-launch DLC for free.

Bey has shined brightly on the national scene throughout the past year, and turned heads on 205 Live. Since then, the once-free agent signed with Impact Wrestling and is now a featured attraction in its high-flying X division. His quick match pacing will be interesting to see play out in RetroMania as it features a roster that includes powerhouses like the Road Warriors, hardcore favorites like Tommy Dreamer, and a Memphis and Continental legend in Austin Idol along the NWA World Champion Nick Aldis. We’ve been keeping close tabs on RetroMania and will continue to do so as its release draws near.