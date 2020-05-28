Good Smile Announces Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Melia Figure in the Works

Xenoblade Chronicles is well known by fans for not receiving tons of merchandise over the years. Thanks to Xenoblade Chronicles 2, however, the series saw 3 Good Smile figures made from characters of the cast. It seems this trend is continuing on with the Definitive Edition as Good Smile announced that a figure of Melia is in the works. Based on the preview image release it’s most likely that Melia will be wearing her outfit seen in the Future Connected epilogue, but whether or not the pose will remain the same has yet to be seen. It will take some time before we see more but this does bring up hope that we may continue to see more from them in the future for Xenoblade.

Check out the announcement for the Melia figure from Good Smile below: