HyperX Announces New Pudding Keycaps for Mechanical Keyboards

HyperX is getting its Snack Pack on with its new Pudding Keycaps for mechanical keyboards. The Pudding Keycaps are aimed to enhance RGB lighting options as well as improve durability for players. These keycaps are compatible with all HyperX mechanical keyboards and also any Cherry MX keyboards with stem switches. The new HyperX Pudding Keycaps utilize a seamless double shot injection molding process that offers thicker keycap walls that are ultra-durable and oil resistant. HyperX Pudding Keycaps are backed by a limited two-year warranty with HyperX support. The new dual-layer “pudding” design uses double shot construction with PBT material to provide style and reliability. The HyperX Pudding Keycaps are available for $24.99 MSRP through the HyperX online shop.