HyperX Collaborates With Panda Global Esports Team On Gaming Eyewear

HyperX has teamed up with Panda Global esports team to produce new blue light protection eyewear, designed to combat muscle fatigue and reduce eyestrain. The new HyperX Gaming Eyewear features a custom Panda Global colorway, complete with the team’s signature black and white panda styling along with their logo. The HyperX Gaming Eyewear Panda Global edition is made with premium nylon lenses. The lenses use blue light filtering technology to minimize exposure to artificial blue light with minimal color distortion while eliminating reflections on both the front and back of the lenses.

The Gaming Eyewear is manufactured by Eyeking, and to make the appeal of these gaming glasses greater the HyperX Gaming Eyewear Panda Global edition can be ordered with optional prescriptions lenses when ordered through the Rx section on the HyperX Gaming Eyewear page.