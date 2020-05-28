IGN’s Summer of Gaming Event Reveals Initial Lineup

And to think, just a few months ago, we likely thought that we had to do without a Summer full of big gaming announcements due to the cancellation of E3 2020. As we’ve seen since then, though, many outlets and benefactors are willing to throw their hat into the ring when it comes to filling the void left by E3’s disappearance. IGN unveiled their “Summer of Gaming” event back in April, but now the schedule for it has been recently revealed, showcasing what we can expect in greater detail. Lasting from June 4 to June 24, the Summer of Gaming promises exclusive game reveals, gameplay demonstrations, interviews, previews, and much more, with Ubisoft, Blizzard, Xbox, EA, CD Projekt Red, Funcom, Square Enix, Bandai Namco, Sega, Amazon, 2K, Larian, Systemic Reaction, Bloober, Artificial Core, Cold Symmetry and others all taking part.

As the schedule is still ever-changing, you would have to check out IGN’s site for the most up-to-date schedule. But when it comes to notable highlights to mention, there are many. Funcom/The Outsiders, Merge Games, Fabraz and others will be revealing trailers and more for unannounced games. Mortal Shell, Second Extinction, Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time and more will have exclusive gameplay reveals, while Scarlet Nexus, Ninjala, The Forgotten City, The Iron Oath and others will have new trailers to debut. Pre-show Speedrunner Countdown Challenges will take place at the beginning of each day in order to raise money to help out the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. And there’s even going to be an Animal Crossing: Celebrity Island Tours livestream to help raise money for charity as well, where people will get to see unique islands inhabited by the likes of Felicia Day, Austin Creed, Cliff Bleszinski, and more.

So the Summer of Gaming sure promises a lot to check out, and it should interesting to see it all happen. As mentioned, things are still evolving, so expect fore information and involved parties to follow.